Dubai’s Government Denies That R. Kelly Booked Concerts There

Dubai’s government is denying that R&B singer R. Kelly booked concerts in the city. The rare statement from the Dubai Media Office directly contradicts Kelly’s lawyer’s motion asking for a Cook County judge to grant the singer permission to travel to Dubai for concerts and to meet with the royal family. The statement said Dubai authorities didn’t receive any request for a performance by R. Kelly, nor have any venues been booked and that Kelly hasn’t even been invited by the royal family for a performance. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said Kelly has a contract with a legitimate promoter and information included in his motion to travel was from that contract. Kelly is facing ten counts of sexual abuse stemming from allegations involving minors.