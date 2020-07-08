Duckworth Fires Back At Fox News Host Tucker Carlson
Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., asks a question of Boeing Company President and Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing on "Aviation Safety and the Future of Boeing's 737 MAX." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is firing back at Fox News host Tucker Carlson after he challenged her and other Democratic leaders’ patriotism and claimed they hate the country. On his show Monday night, Carlson referred to the Illinois Democrat as a “deeply silly and unimpressive person.” He also criticized her for her call for a national dialogue on the historical monuments issue. The Senator replied to his attack on Twitter by asking, does Tucker Carlson “want to walk a mile in my legs and then tell me whether or not I love America?” Duckworth is a Purple Heart recipient who lost both legs in a combat helicopter crash in Iraq in 2004 while serving in the Army Reserve.