Duckworth: More Must Be Done To Protect Asian-Americans

Mar 22, 2021 @ 11:48am
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, then-Senate candidate Rep. Tammy Duckworth, appears in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

An Illinois Senator says more must be done to combat the spike in racially-motivated crimes against Asian-Americans.  On CBS’s Face The Nation yesterday, Democrat Tammi Duckworth says the first step must be to make sure the crimes are properly reported.  Duckworth added that she is stunned that there has been push-back “condemning violence against any group of Americans” when asked about the Republican resistance to the COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act.

