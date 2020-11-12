      Breaking News
Duckworth On List Of Candidates For Biden’s Cabinet

Nov 12, 2020 @ 12:17pm
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2014, file photo, then-Senate candidate Rep. Tammy Duckworth, appears in Springfield, Ill. (AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File)

U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth is on a list of candidates for President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet. The New York Times reports the Illinois Democrat has been mentioned as a possibility for secretary of defense or secretary of veterans affairs. Duckworth is a former Army lieutenant colonel who lost both legs when her helicopter came under fire in Iraq in 2004. She was an assistant secretary of veterans affairs during the Obama administration. If appointed by Biden, she would become the first Thai American Cabinet member.

