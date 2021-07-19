DuPage Medical Group Shares Details Regarding System Outage

WJOL has learned of a system outage for health care provider DuPage Medical Group. Reports have stated that prescriptions could not be filled and that appointments had to be rescheduled. Spokesperson Lisa Lagger tells WJOL “Systems have been restored, though some minimal delays may occur due to high call volumes and ongoing improvements. The cause of the outage remains under investigation. We are sorry for any inconvenience experienced by our patients and are especially appreciative of physicians and team members who ensured care continued throughout the outage.” This is a developing story, stay tuned to WJOL for the latest.