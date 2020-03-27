Durbin And Duckworth Say Illinois Will Get $5B From Federal Relief Bill
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Both Illinois senators say the recently approved two trillion dollar coronavirus relief bill includes four-point-nine billion dollars in direct aid to Illinois and local governments. Dick Durbin announced yesterday that the legislation, which passed in the U.S. Senate 96-0, showed that lawmakers put politics to the side for the well-being of the people that they represent. Duckworth added that the funding, which includes test kit supplies, would provide an estimated 16 million for the state Department of Public Health and an additional nine million for the Chicago Department of Health.