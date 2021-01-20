      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Durbin, Bipartisan Coalition Re-Introducing Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act

Jan 20, 2021 @ 12:59pm
(Jason Andrew/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is working with a bipartisan coalition to re-introduce the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act. Durbin announced the bill’s re-introduction yesterday along with Congress members Brad Schneider and Robin Kelly of Illinois and representatives from Texas, Nebraska, California, and Pennsylvania. The bill is co-authored by Durbin and passed the House last fall before being blocked in the Senate. The bill is aimed at improving the federal government’s efforts at preventing, responding to, and investigating domestic terrorism.

Popular Posts
Will County's Positivity Rate for Today!
Bolingbrook Man Charged With Pointing Gun At Driver
Will County to Stay In Current COVID-19 Mitigation Tier
15-Year-Old Leads Police on High Speed Chase Through Joliet
Two Juveniles Arrested Following Shooting and Chase in Joliet