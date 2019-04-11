Durbin, Duckworth Join Colleagues Pushing For Muslim Travel Ban Repeal
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 11, 2019 @ 1:41 PM
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are part of a Congressional effort to repeal President Trump’s executive order blocking travel from majority Muslim countries. The Illinois Democrats joined Tuesday with fellow party members Senator Chris Coons of Delaware and Congresswoman Judy Chu of California on legislation to repeal the version of the travel ban. The act would also prohibit discrimination on the basis of religion in immigration matters, and limit overly broad executive authority to issue future travel bans. The legislation is supported by more than 90 members of Congress.

