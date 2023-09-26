Durbin Joins UAW Picket Line In Bolingbrook
September 26, 2023 8:18AM CDT
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is showing his support for striking auto workers in Illinois. The Illinois Democrat joined United Auto Workers on the picket line yesterday at General Motors in Bolingbrook. He urged UAW and the Big Three automakers to work towards a resolution that gives employees a share in the success they’ve helped to create. Thousands of auto workers are on strike at parts and distribution centers across 20 states.