1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Durbin Joins UAW Picket Line In Bolingbrook

September 26, 2023 8:18AM CDT
Share
Durbin Joins UAW Picket Line In Bolingbrook
Bolingbrook/md

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin is showing his support for striking auto workers in Illinois. The Illinois Democrat joined United Auto Workers on the picket line yesterday at General Motors in Bolingbrook. He urged UAW and the Big Three automakers to work towards a resolution that gives employees a share in the success they’ve helped to create. Thousands of auto workers are on strike at parts and distribution centers across 20 states.

Popular Posts

1

Will County Coroner Identities Woman Struck In Vehicle Crash
2

Two California Men Charged In Massive Drug Bust In Illinois
3

Will County Officials File a Temporary Restraining Order Against A Rodeo In Joliet
4

Joliet Murder Suspect Arrested in Tijuana, Mexico
5

Four People Found Shot To Death In Romeoville Home

Recent Posts