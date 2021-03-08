Durbin Says American Rescue Plan Good For Illinois
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin says the American Rescue Plan is good for Illinois. The Illinois Democrat says the COVID-19 relief bill includes 275 million dollars for vaccine distribution in the state. Durbin also says 85-percent of adults in the state will receive help from a stimulus check. The relief bill passed the Senate 50 to 49 over the weekend with no Republican support. The House will vote tomorrow to approve Senate changes before the bill goes to President Biden for signature.