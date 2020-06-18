Durbin Speaks Out On Police Reform
(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Illinois Democratic Senator Dick Durbin is speaking out about police reform. Democrats introduced the Justice in Policing Act last week and Republicans countered with the Justice Act yesterday. Durbin says the JPA will include banning chokeholds and no-knock warrants, mandating training on racial and religious discrimination for law enforcement, the elimination of qualified immunity, and the mandated use of body cams. The Senator said there must be accountability for those wearing a badge.