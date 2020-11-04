Durbin Wins Senate Race In Illinois
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., speaks as the Senate Judiciary Committee hears from legal experts on the final day of the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
NBC News is projecting Dick Durbin as the winner of the Senate race in Illinois. The Democratic incumbent defeated Republican challenger Mark Curran. Durbin was first elected in 1996 and is minority whip of the Senate. Curran is a former sheriff of Lake County and also a former Democrat.