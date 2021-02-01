      Breaking News
Dustin Diamond, Actor Who Played Saved By The Bell’s Screech, Dies

Feb 1, 2021 @ 1:17pm

FLORIDA (AP) – “Saved by the Bell” star Dustin Diamond died Monday after a three-week fight with carcinoma.

His spokesman confirmed Diamond’s death.

He was 44.

Diamond, best known for playing Screech on the hit ’90s sitcom, was hospitalized last month in Florida and his team disclosed later he had cancer.

“Saved by the Bell” aired from 1989 to 1993, and its spinoffs included “Saved by the Bell: The College Years,” “Good Morning, Miss Bell” and “Saved by the Bell: The New Class,” which Diamond starred in.

He starred in a handful of reality television series including the 5th season of “Celebrity Fit Club,” “The Weakest Link” and “Celebrity Boxing 2.”

