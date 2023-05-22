1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

E. Jean Carroll Adds Former President Trump’s Post-Verdict Remarks To Defamation Case

May 22, 2023 5:30PM CDT
Share
Credit: MGN

NEW YORK (AP) — Lawyers for a columnist who won a $5 million sexual abuse and defamation award against former President Donald Trump have filed an amended lawsuit against him, asking for another $10 million for remarks he made after the verdict.

The amended lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court Monday by lawyers for E. Jean Carroll.

A jury two weeks ago decided that Trump had sexually abused Carroll at an upscale Manhattan department store in early spring 1996.

Carroll first revealed in a 2019 book claims that Trump raped her in a store dressing room.

The jury rejected that claim.

Trump lawyer Joe Tacopina declined to comment on the new claims Monday.

Popular Posts

1

Will County State's Attorney Announces Hill Sentenced to 80 Years in 2020 Joliet Murder
2

Serious Crash Sends Three To The Hospital
3

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is returning to Illinois
4

Illinois State Senator From Morris Passes Legislation to End State’s Moratorium on Building Nuclear
5

Bail Denied For Four Teens Charged In Killing Of Chicago Police Officer

Recent Posts