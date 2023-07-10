1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Early morning Sunday shooting in Joliet under investigation

July 10, 2023 6:00AM CDT
Joliet Shooting investigation in the 400 block of Meeker Avenue

The Joliet Police have launched an investigation after a shooting early Sunday morning. It was 3:15 AM that officers were called to the 400 block of Meeker Avenue for a report of a person that had been shot.

Shortly after arriving Joliet Police located a 22-year-old male who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds to his legs. The male victim was taken to Silver Cross Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Some bullets hit the Spanish-American Club front window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department at 815-724-3020.
