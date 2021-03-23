Early Voting Begins at 22 Locations Across Will County Starting Next Week
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry announces the opening of 22 locations across Will County for Early Voting starting the week of Monday, March 22.
These sites include the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago Street, in downtown Joliet, which opened for Early Voting on Feb. 25 and will continue to serve voters through Election Day. The April 6 Consolidated Election is when voters cast ballots in local races ranging from school boards and fire protection districts to city councils and township trustees.
Other Early Voting sites are: the City of Braidwood, the City of Naperville Public Works, Crete Township, Fountaindale Public Library in Bolingbrook, Frankfort Public Library, Homer Township, Lockport Township, Troy Township, the Village of Channahon, the Village of Elwood, the Village of Frankfort, the Village of Manhattan, the Village of Mokena, the Village of Monee, the Village of New Lenox, the Village of Plainfield, the Village of Romeoville, Washington Township, the 95th Street Library in Naperville, the Spanish Community Center in Joliet, and the Louis Sherman Community Center in Steger.
Two of these sites – the Spanish Community Center and the Louis Sherman Community Center – are new locations added by County Clerk Staley Ferry in 2020 to expand Early Voting services for residents.
“I am deeply committed to providing as many choices as possible for voters to cast their ballots and participate in our democracy,” Staley Ferry said.
Hours of operation for Early Voting vary depending upon the location. A complete list of these sites, their exact locations, and their hours of service can be found by visiting thewillcountyclerk.com and clicking on the Early Voting icon at the top of the page.