Early Voting Begins Thursday, May 19 at Will County Clerk’s Office

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry is pleased to inform voters that they may begin casting ballots during Early Voting for the General Primary Election starting at 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 19 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet.
Those who wish to vote early can do so from 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. through Monday, June 27 at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St., in downtown Joliet.
Voting times at the Will County Clerk’s Office will expand to include weekend and evening hours starting on Saturday, June 18.
Beginning on June 13, registered voters may begin casting ballots at one of 25 Early Voting satellite locations scattered throughout Will County.
Over the past four years, County Clerk Staley Ferry has expanded the number of Early Voting locations to include the Spanish Community Center in Joliet, the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch in Joliet, the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, and the Louis Sherman Community Center in Steger.
“My goal is to provide registered voters with as many options as possible to cast their ballot,” she said. “I increased the number of Early Voting locations to include communities that may be underserved and to provide additional options that reduce voting lines in high-density regions where Early Voting is extremely popular.
For a complete list of Early Voting locations and hours, including the Will County Clerk’s Office and the satellite locations, visit willcountyclerk.gov and click on Early Voting.