Early Voting in Will County expands to 25 locations on Monday, Oct. 24

Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds voters that Early Voting for the November 8 General Election will expand to 25 locations across Will County beginning on Monday, Oct. 24.

Early Voting at the Will County Clerk’s Office, 302 N. Chicago St. in downtown Joliet, began on Sept. 29 and will continue through Monday, Nov. 7.

The hours for Early Voting vary depending upon the location. Early Voting hours will expand to include weekend and evening hours at many of these locations starting on Oct. 31.

A complete list of Early Voting locations and hours can be found by visiting willcountyclerk.gov and clicking on Early Voting.

Over the past four years, County Clerk Staley Ferry expanded the number of Early Voting locations for the convenience of voters.

“My goal is to provide registered voters with as many options as possible to cast their ballot,” she said. “I increased the number of Early Voting locations to include communities that may be underserved and to provide additional options that may reduce voting lines in high-traffic regions where Early Voting is extremely popular.”

The newest locations include the Spanish Community Center in Joliet, the Prairie Activity and Recreation Center in Plainfield, the Louis Sherman Community Center in Steger, and the Joliet Public Library Black Road Branch in Joliet.