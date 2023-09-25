1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

EAS Emergency Alert System Test Set For October 4th

September 25, 2023 7:01AM CDT
Joliet Emergency Management

NATIONWIDE TEST OF THE FEMA EMERGENCY ALERT SYSTEM

WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 4, 2023

FEMA will conduct a nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, at 1:20 PM CT. If the October 4 test
date is postponed due to severe weather or other concerns, the back-up test date is October 11.

HOW WILL THIS EFFECT YOU?

 Wireless phones will receive a text message accompanied by a unique tone and vibration. The message sent will read “THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is required.”

 People listening to radio and television broadcasts will hear a one-minute test message similar to the regular monthly test. It will state: “This is the nationwide test of the Emergency Alert System, issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, covering the United States from 2:20 PM to 2:50 PM ET. This is only a test. No action is required by the public.”

For additional information, visit: www.FEMA.gov

