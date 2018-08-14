Eastbound 1-80 Accident at 1-55 Eastbound traffic on 1-80 has completely stopped due to an overturned vehicle at 1-55 which is blocking two lanes. All traffic has been diverted to the shoulder from Ridge Road to 1-55. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Cybertip Leads to Joliet Township Man’s Arrest for Child Porn Investigation Underway Into Pedestrian Struck Walking on Interstate 80 Take a Hike with the Forest Preserve’s New ‘Woods Walk’ Program Governor Rauner Vetoes Legislation To Redefine Employers In Illinois New Report: Only 24 Percent Of Kindergarteners Ready For School Joliet Area Sports Hall of Fame Class Ticket Sale