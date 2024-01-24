1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

eBay Cuts 1,000 Jobs

January 24, 2024 1:17PM CST
Share
MGN

LONDON (AP) — Online retailer eBay Inc. will cut about 1,000 jobs, or an estimated 9% of its full-time workforce.

CEO Jamie Iannone said in a message to employees on Tuesday that the company’s number of employees and costs have exceeded how much the business is growing in a slowing economy.

He also said eBay will reduce how many “contracts we have within our alternate workforce over the coming months.”

It’s the latest tech company to roll out a series of layoffs after quickly ramping up hiring during the COVID-19 pandemic when people spent more time and money online.

Now, companies from Google to Amazon have been making painful job cuts to reduce costs and bolster their bottom lines.

Popular Posts

1

A Woman Returns Home To Family After Being Fired From Job But Ends Her Life
2

Owner Will Be Responsible For Cost Of Clean-Up
3

Mother Of Two Boys Arrested For Leaving Her Children In A Freezing Car While She Shopped And Having A Loaded Gun in the Vehicle
4

Significant Winter Storm With Up to 12 Inches Of Snow Possible In Will County
5

Second Joliet Nursing Home To Close Within A Year

Recent Posts