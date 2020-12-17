Education Unions Fighting For Delay In Standardized Testing
(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Several education unions are asking the Illinois State Board of Education to delay standardized testing for this year. Union officials cite the extraordinary number of students and their families affected by the surge in COVID-19 rates as the reason testing should be postponed. Five unions sent a joint letter to the ISBE saying current conditions will have a drastic impact on students’ academic performance. The unions didn’t say when they thought testing should resume.