Educators Raising Concerns Over Proposed Graduation Requirement Changes
(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Educators are raising concerns over proposed graduation requirement changes in Illinois. An education bill championed by the Legislative Black Caucus includes the addition of two years of foreign language and an increase in the number of STEM classes. The requirements are meant to align with the general admissions requirements at the University of Illinois. University of Illinois Admissions Director Andy Borst says he’s concerned some students may opt for classes that are less rigorous, making them less competitive for admission to programs with high academic requirements. Other educators say additional graduation requirements may shut students out of fine arts choices. The aim of the bill is to level the playing field for minority students and those from underserved districts. Governor Pritzker has not decided whether or not to sign the legislation.