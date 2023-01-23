Effingham Co. Judge Issues Temporary Restraining On Assault Weapons Ban & Governor Issues Statement

File Photo (AP Photo/Haven Daley, File)

Illinois’ assault weapons ban is on hold for the time being following a decision by an Effingham County judge. Judge Joshua Morrison issued a temporary restraining order on Friday, ruling that the state didn’t “follow the procedural requirements” in passing the Protect Illinois Communities Act. The order would only apply to the more than the 850 defendants in the case. The decision is part of a lawsuit filed by former Republican Illinois attorney general candidate Tom DeVore.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on the decision by Effingham County Judge Morrison on the Protect Illinois Communities Act:

“This decision is not surprising. Although disappointing, it is the initial result we’ve seen in many cases brought by plaintiffs whose goal is to advance ideology over public safety. We are well aware that this is only the first step in defending this important legislation. I remain confident that the courts will uphold the constitutionality of Illinois’ law, which aligns with the eight other states with similar laws and was written in collaboration with lawmakers, advocates, and legal experts.

Illinoisans have a right to feel safe in their front yards, at school, while eating at bars and restaurants or celebrating with their family and friends. The Protect Illinois Communities Act takes weapons of war and mass destruction off the street while allowing law-abiding gun owners to retain their collections. I look forward to the next steps in this case and receiving the decision this case merits.”