Eight Hurt After Hit And Run Crash Near Guaranteed Rate Field

Eight people are hurt following a hit-and-run crash near Guaranteed Rate Field on Chicago’s South Side. Police say a silver sedan hit four people crossing the street last night in the 300 block of West 35th Street. The vehicle didn’t stop but crashed on the Dan Ryan Expressway near 46th Street. The four people hit by the sedan were hospitalized. Four men in the vehicle were also sent to the hospital, where they were arrested. Charges are pending. The incident happened prior to the game between the White Sox and Texas Rangers.