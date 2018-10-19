Eisenhower Academy Named #1 School in Will County

Congratulations to the students and staff at Eisenhower Academy for being named the #1 elementary school in Will County by the Chicago Magazine in its September 2018 issue. The rankings were based on test scores, spending per pupil, student attendance, and 5 Essentials data from teacher and student surveys. Eisenhower Academy is one of two magnet programs within Joliet Public Schools District 86.

“We are thrilled that Eisenhower Academy was named the #1 Elementary School in Will County by the Chicago Magazine.” said Joliet Public Schools District 86 Superintendent Dr. Theresa Rouse, “This acknowledgement affirms the hard work our Eisenhower students and teachers at Eisenhower put in each and every day.

“I am so proud of my students, staff, and parents who work together to support learning throughout the year,” said Eisenhower Academy Principal Wendy Wolgan. Enrollment for Eisenhower is open to students in grades 1-5 who reside in Joliet District 86 boundaries. Currently 241 students attend Eisenhower Academy. Consideration for admission is based on students who demonstrate average or above average academic skills and exhibit positive behavior.

In addition, parents must commit to the Academy philosophy, including the Four-Way Learning Agreement. For more information, call (815) 723-0233.