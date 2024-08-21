Elderly Driver Swerves to Avoid Accident And Slams Into Funeral Home in Joliet

On August 21, 2024, at 9:00 a.m., Joliet Police Officers responded to Farkas Funeral Home at 3201 West Jefferson Street for a report of a vehicle that had collided into the building. Following a preliminary investigation of this incident, Officers learned that a Chevrolet Malibu driven by an 84-year-old female was westbound on West Jefferson Street approaching the intersection at Essington Road. As the Chevrolet approached the intersection, an unknown sport utility vehicle turned left towards northbound Essington Road from eastbound West Jefferson Street, into the path of the Chevrolet. It is believed the female driver of the Chevrolet took evasive action to avoid a collision with the SUV, and her vehicle crossed Essington Road and left the roadway on the west side of the street. The Chevrolet continued through the parking lot of Farkas Funeral Home and ultimately collided into a south wall of the funeral home.

The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department with minor injuries. At the time of this news release, the vehicle remains approximately five feet into the building as building inspectors from the City of Joliet will evaluate the structural integrity of the building prior to the vehicle being towed from the scene. No word on the cost of the damage to the funeral home.