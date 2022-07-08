Elderly Man Carjacked At Gunpoint at Mokena Grocery Story Parking Lot

The Mokena Police Department responded to the Meijer Grocery Store located at 11305 W. Lincoln Highway in reference to an Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking. Police were called to the scene at 10:47 p.m. on July 5th.
Mokena Officers arrived and spoke with the 73-year-old victim who stated that he was loading groceries into the rear of his Black, Lincoln MKC SUV, when a newer model Black Audi sedan pulled up to his vehicle. Multiple offenders armed with both long rifles and handguns reportedly exited the Audi and demanded the victim’s car. The suspects then entered into both vehicles and reportedly fled northbound on Wolf Road.
At approximately 11:56 PM, the Illinois State Police reportedly located and chased the victim’s vehicle to a gas station at 1445 E. Sauk Trail, Sauk Village, where the two occupants abandoned the vehicle and fled on foot. The juvenile passenger was captured with the use of an assisting agency K-9 and subsequently charged with Obstructing Justice and Criminal Trespass to Motor Vehicle.
The remaining offenders were described as African American males with slim builds and wearing dark clothing. Mokena Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL that is was not racially motivated as the victim too was African American.
This is an ongoing investigation and Mokena Police Detectives are attempting to identify all suspects involved. If you have any additional information pertaining to this offense, please call the Mokena Police Department at 708-479-3912.