Election Judges Needed From Both Parties For March Primary In Illinois
Will County Clerk Lauren Staley Ferry reminds interested individuals from both major political parties that there is still time to apply to become an Election Judge to work in the 2020 Presidential Primary Election on March 17.
The Will County Clerk’s Office is seeking new Election Judges from across Will County. The largest number of Election Judge vacancies are in several busy townships, including Frankfort, Homer, Lockport, New Lenox, Plainfield, Wheatland, and Wilmington.
Election Judge training classes are in progress and will continue through the weeks leading up to the election.
“Election Judges play an important role in the voting process,” Staley Ferry said. “As hands-on participants in our democracy, they ensure that our elections are administered fairly, accurately, and in accordance with the law.”
Election Judges are paid $150 for the day that they are assigned to work at a polling place. They also receive mileage reimbursement. The County Clerk’s Office strives to assign Election Judges to polling places in or near the precincts in which they live.
New Election Judges must attend a 2-1/2 hour training class that is scheduled during a weekday morning or afternoon. If they receive an assignment, they can earn extra compensation by picking up and dropping off election supplies on Election Day.
Interested applicants must be a U.S. citizen and a registered voter in Will County.
High school juniors or seniors with a 3.0/4.0 GPA also are eligible to apply. Students may be enrolled in a public or private secondary school or a local community college or university.
To apply and serve as an Election Judge, visit thewillcountyclerk.com.