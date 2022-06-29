Weather Alert
Local News
Election Night in Will County
Jun 28, 2022 @ 9:14pm
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Find all the latest election results
right here
.
https://www.wjol.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/915_pm_primary_election_update.mp3
Illinois Radio Networks Election Night Update
