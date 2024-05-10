1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Elementary School Nurse Fired For Misusing Prescription Meds

May 10, 2024 5:07AM CDT
A suburban elementary nurse accused of misusing prescription medication intended for students is out of a job. Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board members voted to fire the nurse who worked at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights.

The nurse was placed on administrative leave last month. Arlington Heights police are investigating the allegations but no criminal charges have been announced.

