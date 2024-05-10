Elementary School Nurse Fired For Misusing Prescription Meds
May 10, 2024 5:07AM CDT
A suburban elementary nurse accused of misusing prescription medication intended for students is out of a job. Arlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board members voted to fire the nurse who worked at Westgate Elementary School in Arlington Heights.
The nurse was placed on administrative leave last month. Arlington Heights police are investigating the allegations but no criminal charges have been announced.