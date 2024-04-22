Elevated Fire Danger Today
April 22, 2024 9:02AM CDT
Southwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph today, especially northwest of Interstate 55. These strong winds and low relative humidity will create an elevated fire danger today. There will be a chance of showers tonight through Tuesday evening, along with a chance for a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the area Tuesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures to the area Wednesday. Areas of frost will be possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
The National Weather Service advises people to use caution when dealing with anything that could pose as a fire hazard.
- Do not start a campfire or ignite a burn pile
- Do not burn trash
- Avoid using equipment such as a lawnmower,
chainsaw, or any other implement that may emit
sparks.
- Do not dispose of cigarette butts on the ground or
outside of your car
- It is okay to use your grill, just have a water source
nearby and do not dispose of the ashes until the
Warning has been cancelled and the ashes are fully
extinguished.
- Watch for smoke nearby. If there is an unattended
fire, report it immediately!
- National Weather Service