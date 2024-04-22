Southwest winds will gust as high as 35 mph today, especially northwest of Interstate 55. These strong winds and low relative humidity will create an elevated fire danger today. There will be a chance of showers tonight through Tuesday evening, along with a chance for a few thunderstorms Tuesday afternoon. A cold front will move across the area Tuesday evening, bringing cooler temperatures to the area Wednesday. Areas of frost will be possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service advises people to use caution when dealing with anything that could pose as a fire hazard.