Eli Lilly Says Experimental Drug Slows Alzheimer’s Worsening

May 3, 2023 11:32AM CDT
Credit: MGN

WASHINGTON (AP) — Eli Lilly and Co. says its experimental Alzheimer’s drug appears to slow worsening of the mind-robbing disease.

The company announced preliminary findings Wednesday from a study of people in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Those given the drug donanemab in the 18-month study showed 35% less decline in thinking skills compared to those given a dummy drug.

But there were safety concerns, including some deaths linked to brain swelling or bleeding.

A similar Alzheimer’s drug recently hit the market.

Lilly is seeking its own drug approval.

Recent Posts