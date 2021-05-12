      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Ellen Ending Show After Upcoming Season

May 12, 2021 @ 5:32pm

NEW YORK (AP) – Ellen DeGeneres is calling time on her long-running talk show.

The daytime host, who has seen a ratings hit after allegations of running a toxic workplace, has decided that her upcoming season will be the last.

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” started airing in 2003 and has a mix of dancing, games and giveaways along with A-list celebrities.

But the host, who built her brand on the motto “Be Kind,” opened season 18 in September with a lengthy apology.

Three of the show’s producers exited over the summer amid allegations of a dysfunctional workplace that harbored misbehavior, including sexual misconduct and racially insensitive remarks.

