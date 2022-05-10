Elon Musk Says He Would Reverse Twitter’s Ban Of Former President Trump

      Breaking News
LONDON (AP) – Elon Musk said he will reverse Twitter’s permanent ban of former President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO follows through with his plan to buy the social media company.

Musk, speaking virtually at a Future of the Car summit hosted by the Financial Times, said Twitter’s Trump ban was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.”

He said permanent bans of Twitter accounts should be rare and reserved for accounts that are scams or automated bots.

Musk earlier gave his support to a new European Union law aimed at protecting social media users from harmful content after he met with the bloc’s single market chief.

