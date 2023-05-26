Elon Musk’s Brain Implant Company Neuralink Says It Has US Approval To Begin Trials In People

(AP) – Elon Musk’s brain implant company Neuralink says it’s gotten permission from U.S. regulators to begin testing its device in people.

The company made the announcement on Twitter Thursday evening.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration wouldn’t confirm or deny whether the agency granted the approval, but a press officer acknowledged the announcement.

Neuralink is one of many groups working on linking the nervous system to computers.

The Neuralink device is about the size of a large coin and is designed to be implanted in the skull.

Musk previously said one of the first applications in people would to attempt to restore vision.