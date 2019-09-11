      Weather Alert

Elwood Police Investigating Vehicle Accident That Injured One Person Seriously

Sep 11, 2019 @ 4:43pm

An accident in Elwood on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. The single vehicle accident occurred at Route 53 and Mississippi at approximately 2:42 p.m. A 24-year-old female driver was traveling northbound on Route 53 and swerved to avoid an unknown vehicle when she lost control and crashed. She was transported to a local hospital via Lifestar Helicopter with serious injuries. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Elwood Police at 815-423-5411.

 

