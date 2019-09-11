Elwood Police Investigating Vehicle Accident That Injured One Person Seriously
An accident in Elwood on Tuesday afternoon sent one person to the hospital. The single vehicle accident occurred at Route 53 and Mississippi at approximately 2:42 p.m. A 24-year-old female driver was traveling northbound on Route 53 and swerved to avoid an unknown vehicle when she lost control and crashed. She was transported to a local hospital via Lifestar Helicopter with serious injuries. Any witnesses to the crash are asked to call the Elwood Police at 815-423-5411.