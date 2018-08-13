Elwood Police Receive Top State Award for Traffic Safety

The Elwood Police Department recently finished in first place in the Illinois Traffic Safety Challenge. Elwood competed in the 1 to 10 full time officers division. The first-place award places Elwood as one of the premiere agencies in the state for their approach to traffic safety. On Wednesday, August 15th Elwood Officers will attend the Traffic Safety Awards Ceremony held at the Midwest Security and Police Expo at the Tinley Park Convention Center. Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for innovating problem solving in their communities, using public information activities and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts. The Traffic Safety Challenge provides law enforcement agencies with an opportunity to make a significant difference in the communities they serve.