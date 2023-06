By an act of Congress, the Elwood Post Office is being to Lawrence M. “Larry” Walsh, Senior this morning.

The dedication from Congressman Bill Foster reads, in part, that “Larry was a dedicated family man, a devoted farmer, and a public servant to the people who live and work in the community.”

The dedication takes place this morning at 10:00 at the Elwood Post Office, 303 E. Mississippi Avenue, Elwood.