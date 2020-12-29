Elwood Requests “Proposed Bridge” for NorthPoint Be Dismissed
The village of Elwood has filed a petition to dismiss a request from East Gate-Logistics to the Illinois Commerce Commission for permission to build a “proposed bridge” over the intersection of Walter Strawn Drive and Ira Morgan Road to make way for the Compass Business Park. NorthPoint properties is attempting build a 1,300 acre logistics facility in the southern part of the city of Joliet and the project is said to be contingent on the proposed bridge being constructed. On February 16th, 2018, a petition was filed requesting that the Illinois Commerce Commission issue an order permitting the construction of a new grade separation over the railroad at the intersection in question. According to Elwood the proposed bridge would be situated within the corporate limits of the Village of Elwood and if constructed would cross the Union Pacific Railroad tracks and Rt. 53 to the two local roadways for access to the proposed facility. In its motion to dismiss, the village of Elwood states that it does not support the authorization or construction of the bridge. Elwood’s filing states that the proposed crossing was requested by a private company but says that state code only allows a public officer or public body to have the authority to request such approval. Elwood is requesting the petition be dismissed as a result. There is no word on when the petition may be heard in court.