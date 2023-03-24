1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Elwood Woman Sentenced to 10 Years for Lockport Drug Induced Homicide

March 24, 2023 1:46PM CDT
Photo: Will County SAO

A 34-year-old Elwood woman has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling heroin and fentanyl to a 24-year-old woman who died of an overdose in Lockport in 2016.  Kiley Murphy guilty Tuesday to one count of Drug Induced Homicide, a Class X felony.

On November 29, 2016, the victim was found unconscious in her home in Lockport by her family. The victim was transported to Silver Cross Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, officers recovered messages regarding the drug exchange between the victim and Murphy. An autopsy revealed the victim died of fentanyl intoxication­­­­­.

