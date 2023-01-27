Emails Show Lightfoot Campaign Warned About Recruiting Students

(AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

More details are being revealed about an effort by Mayor Lightfoot’s re-election campaign to recruit student volunteers. Emails show a Chicago Public Schools official informed Lightfoot’s campaign team that it can’t recruit students for political work. This information was passed along hours before the mayor’s campaign released a statement defending its recruitment effort as a “common practice.” Lightfoot has since apologized, saying the tactic was “clearly a mistake.” Her campaign is under investigation by both the CPS Inspector General and the city’s IG.