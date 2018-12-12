Emanuel To Call For Legalized Marijuana And Chicago Casino
By Evan Bredeson
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 12:16 PM
Mayor Emanuel will ask state lawmakers to legalize marijuana and allow a Chicago casino to help the city address a growing pension crisis. Emanuel is expected to make the plea during a speech today to the City Council. The mayor will propose that any tax money the city receives from recreational marijuana and a casino will be dedicated entirely to pension payments that will increase by nearly one-billion-dollars annually in 2023. He will also call on lawmakers to amend the state’s constitution to eliminate a pension protection clause.

