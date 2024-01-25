1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Emergency lane closure inbound I-290 in Chicago

January 25, 2024 3:28AM CST
(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the right lane on the inbound Eisenhower Expressway (Interstate 290), between Central and Laramie avenues, in Chicago, is closed for emergency repairs.

The necessary pavement repairs are anticipated to take place in the overnight hours, weather permitting, Thursday, Jan. 25, or Friday, Jan. 26.

Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Click here to find details on other construction projects in IDOT’s District 1. Updates on the impacts to traffic are available at www.travelmidwest.com.

