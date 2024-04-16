Emergency lane closure westbound I-80 in Joliet

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the right lane is closed on westbound Interstate 80 between U.S. 30 and Briggs Street, in Joliet, to complete emergency pavement repairs. The repairs are expected to be completed and the lane reopened by the afternoon rush today.

Heavy congestion is anticipated. Westbound I-80 motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so other interstate routes are encouraged.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.