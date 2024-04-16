1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Emergency lane closure westbound I-80 in Joliet

April 16, 2024 9:54AM CDT
Share
Emergency lane closure westbound I-80 in Joliet
Photo: WJOL News

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the right lane is closed on westbound Interstate 80 between U.S. 30 and Briggs Street, in Joliet, to complete emergency pavement repairs.  The repairs are expected to be completed and the lane reopened by the afternoon rush today.

Heavy congestion is anticipated. Westbound I-80 motorists should consider alternative routes to avoid the area. Local streets are unable to accommodate heavy or wide trucks so other interstate routes are encouraged.

Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

Popular Posts

1

Serious Crash Closes Portion of Plainfield Road
2

Crest Hill and Joliet Police Investigate Early Afternoon Shooting - Shelter In Place Lifted
3

Joliet's Loss is Plainfield's Gain
4

Will/Grundy Major Crimes Task Force Investigating Death In Elwood
5

It's Just A Pile Of Rubble In Downtown Joliet See Photo Gallery

Recent Posts