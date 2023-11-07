Emergency Meeting To Discuss Lockport Township Central Campus

LTHS Board of Education Meeting: On Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 PM, the LTHS Board of Education will have an Emergency Board of Education meeting in the Porter Room at East Campus. The purpose of the meeting will focus on decisions we need to make as we navigate the challenges posed by facility usage at Central Campus and how those decisions will impact school operations. The meeting will also be publicly accessible via Livestream. To access the agenda & meeting, visit https://www.lths.org/o/lthsd/page/board-of-education-meetings.

School Plans Available for the week of November 6: We want to provide you with an updated plan for learning continuity, particularly for the upcoming week of November 6, 2023. At this time, we anticipate three more days of eLearning for freshman students to ensure that forensic architects can make a thorough assessment of the building. Additional information is available by visiting, https://www.lths.org/page/central-campus-updates