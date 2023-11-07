1340 WJOL 1340 WJOL Logo

Emergency Meeting To Discuss Lockport Township Central Campus

November 7, 2023 10:38AM CST
Share
Emergency Meeting To Discuss Lockport Township Central Campus
Lockport Township High School Central Campus/courtesy Lockport HS

LTHS Board of Education Meeting: On Tuesday, November 7 at 6:30 PM, the LTHS Board of Education will have an Emergency Board of Education meeting in the Porter Room at East Campus. The purpose of the meeting will focus on decisions we need to make as we navigate the challenges posed by facility usage at Central Campus and how those decisions will impact school operations. The meeting will also be publicly accessible via Livestream. To access the agenda & meeting, visit https://www.lths.org/o/lthsd/page/board-of-education-meetings.

From the LTHS website:

School Plans Available for the week of November 6: We want to provide you with an updated plan for learning continuity, particularly for the upcoming week of November 6, 2023. At this time, we anticipate three more days of eLearning for freshman students to ensure that forensic architects can make a thorough assessment of the building. Additional information is available by visiting, https://www.lths.org/page/central-campus-updates

Popular Posts

1

Slammers Sold to Hollywood Star and Minor League Baseball Legend
2

Accident on I-80 leaves truckdriver trapped in vehicle
3

Accident in Joliet Closes Part of Theodore Street
4

Armed Robbery of Postal Worker, Suspect Takes Cell Phone And Mail
5

Joliet Police Chief Taken To The Hospital After Being Punched By Suspect At Joliet Restaurant

Recent Posts