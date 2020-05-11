Emergency Repairs on Interstate 80 Eastbound
The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today the left two lanes on the eastbound Interstate 80 bridge over Chicago Street (U.S. 52/Illinois 53), in Joliet, are closed for emergency repairs. The right lane of the bridge and the ramps will remain open. All lanes are anticipated to reopen by 5 p.m. tonight.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.