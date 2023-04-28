Emmett Till Accuser Carolyn Bryant Donham Dead At 88

The woman whose allegations of harassment led to the lynching of Emmett Till is dead at the age of 88. Carolyn Bryant Donham passed away Tuesday from cancer. Donham, who was white, accused the African American teen from Chicago of whistling at her back in 1955. She told her husband and his half-brother about the alleged incident. They would go on to torture and kill Till in Mississippi. Last year, an unserved warrant was found for Donham’s arrest from 1955, although the state’s attorney general would say there was no new evidence to pursue charges.