Emmett Till National Monument In Chicago Made Official

August 2, 2023 3:49PM CDT
A new National Monument in Chicago honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, is official. A placard was unveiled yesterday to recognize Roberts Temple Church of God in Christ in Bronzeville as a national monument. The 14-year-old Black child from Chicago was kidnapped, beaten, and brutally murdered in Mississippi by white supremacists in 1955. The church was the site where his body was displayed in an open casket for his funeral, which launched the modern Civil Rights Movement.

