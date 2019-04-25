Empire Cast Writes Letter Supporting Jussie Smollett For Upcoming Season
By Evan Bredeson
Apr 25, 2019 @ 4:07 PM
Two of the biggest stars of the TV show Empire are among several cast members requesting Fox to bring back troubled co-star Jussie Smollet for the show’s sixth season. Terrance Howard and Taraji P. Henson wrote a letter April 19 to Fox Entertainment CEO Charlie Collier, Disney Studios and Empire co-creators Lee Daniels and Danny Strong and other executive producers on the series. The document was delivered hours before Smollett’s last appearance on the fifth season. Smollett continues to insist his innocence after he was charged with 16 felony charges, which were dropped last month, for allegedly setting up a racist and homophobic attack on himself in January in Chicago’s Streeterville neighborhood.

